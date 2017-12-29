Top 10 science images of 2017

Muscle builders

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital

This microscopic image of fibroblast cells shows the induction of cell fusion by a newly described gene and its protein, called myomerger. Multi-nucleus cells expressing genes needed to form skeletal muscle can be seen in flower-like clumps forming as cells fuse together. Read more.

The sun gets loopy

NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/SDO

Solar active region AR12665 putting on a show. Read more.

Heart of a zebrafish

Jingli Cao, Duke University

Waves of regrowing cells in a zebrafish heart. Read more.

The face of an ancient relative

John Hawks

A newly found Homo naledi skull. Read more.

A new vision of the human brain

Greg Dunn, Brian Edwards, Will Drinker

‘Self Reflected Under White, Red, and Violet Light’ is billed as ‘the world’s most elaborate artistic depiction of the human brain’. Read more.

Galactic magnetism

ROBERT J. J. GRAND, FACUNDO A. GOMEZ, FEDERICO MARINACCI, RUEDIGER PAKMOR, VOLKER SPRINGEL, DAVID J. R. CAMPBELL, CARLOS S. FRENK, ADRIAN JENKINS AND SIMON D. M. WHITE.

Magnetic field strength in a simulation of a Milky Way-like galaxy. Streamlines indicate the direction of the magnetic field lines. Read more.

Glassfrog has nothing to hide

JAIME CULEBRAS AND ROSS MAYNARD

The newly discovered glassfrog species (Hyalinobatrachium yaku) in life. Read more.

Follow the pollen

Petra Wester

A honeybee showing safe sites with fluorescent sunflower pollen. Read more.

A tiny brainlet

Robert Krenick and Jessy van Asperen

An ‘asteroid’ three-dimensional neural circuit generated from human stem cells. Neurons are shown in blue, astrocytes in red and green. Read more.

Stormy skies on Jupiter

NASA/JPL-CALTECH/SWRI/MSSS/GABRIEL FISET

Swirling clouds near Jupiter's south pole. Read more.