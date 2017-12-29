Top 10 science images of 2017
From growing muscle cells to galactic magnetism, we’ve chosen our favourite images from the year in science.
Muscle builders
This microscopic image of fibroblast cells shows the induction of cell fusion by a newly described gene and its protein, called myomerger. Multi-nucleus cells expressing genes needed to form skeletal muscle can be seen in flower-like clumps forming as cells fuse together. Read more.
The sun gets loopy
Solar active region AR12665 putting on a show. Read more.
Heart of a zebrafish
Waves of regrowing cells in a zebrafish heart. Read more.
The face of an ancient relative
A newly found Homo naledi skull. Read more.
A new vision of the human brain
‘Self Reflected Under White, Red, and Violet Light’ is billed as ‘the world’s most elaborate artistic depiction of the human brain’. Read more.
Galactic magnetism
Magnetic field strength in a simulation of a Milky Way-like galaxy. Streamlines indicate the direction of the magnetic field lines. Read more.
Glassfrog has nothing to hide
The newly discovered glassfrog species (Hyalinobatrachium yaku) in life. Read more.
Follow the pollen
A honeybee showing safe sites with fluorescent sunflower pollen. Read more.
A tiny brainlet
An ‘asteroid’ three-dimensional neural circuit generated from human stem cells. Neurons are shown in blue, astrocytes in red and green. Read more.
Stormy skies on Jupiter
Swirling clouds near Jupiter's south pole. Read more.