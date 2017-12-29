  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Account
    Gift
    Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Gallery Biology 29 December 2017
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Top 10 science images of 2017

    From growing muscle cells to galactic magnetism, we’ve chosen our favourite images from the year in science.

    Muscle builders

    Cincinnati Children’s Hospital

    This microscopic image of fibroblast cells shows the induction of cell fusion by a newly described gene and its protein, called myomerger. Multi-nucleus cells expressing genes needed to form skeletal muscle can be seen in flower-like clumps forming as cells fuse together. Read more.

    The sun gets loopy

    NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/SDO

    Solar active region AR12665 putting on a show. Read more.

    Heart of a zebrafish

    Jingli Cao, Duke University

    Waves of regrowing cells in a zebrafish heart. Read more.

    The face of an ancient relative

    John Hawks

    A newly found Homo naledi skull. Read more.

    A new vision of the human brain

    Greg Dunn, Brian Edwards, Will Drinker

    ‘Self Reflected Under White, Red, and Violet Light’ is billed as ‘the world’s most elaborate artistic depiction of the human brain’. Read more.

    Galactic magnetism

    ROBERT J. J. GRAND, FACUNDO A. GOMEZ, FEDERICO MARINACCI, RUEDIGER PAKMOR, VOLKER SPRINGEL, DAVID J. R. CAMPBELL, CARLOS S. FRENK, ADRIAN JENKINS AND SIMON D. M. WHITE.

    Magnetic field strength in a simulation of a Milky Way-like galaxy. Streamlines indicate the direction of the magnetic field lines. Read more.

    Glassfrog has nothing to hide

    JAIME CULEBRAS AND ROSS MAYNARD

    The newly discovered glassfrog species (Hyalinobatrachium yaku) in life. Read more.

    Follow the pollen

    Petra Wester

    A honeybee showing safe sites with fluorescent sunflower pollen. Read more.

    A tiny brainlet

    Robert Krenick and Jessy van Asperen

    An ‘asteroid’ three-dimensional neural circuit generated from human stem cells. Neurons are shown in blue, astrocytes in red and green. Read more.

    Stormy skies on Jupiter

    NASA/JPL-CALTECH/SWRI/MSSS/GABRIEL FISET

    Swirling clouds near Jupiter's south pole. Read more.

    Explore #cells #galaxies #Sun
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles