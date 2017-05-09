  • Latest
    Image of the Day Space 09 May 2017
    1 minute read 
    Stormy skies on Jupiter

    A stunning picture of Jupiter's intricate atmospheric patterns made by a citizen scientist from publicly available NASA imagery.

    Swirling clouds near Jupiter's south pole.
    NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Gabriel Fiset

    This enhanced color view of Jupiter’s south pole was created by citizen scientist Gabriel Fiset using data from the JunoCam instrument on NASA’s Juno spacecraft. Oval storms dot the cloudscape. Approaching the pole, the organized turbulence of Jupiter’s belts and zones transitions into clusters of unorganized filamentary structures, streams of air that resemble giant tangled strings.

    The image was taken on Dec. 11, 2016 from an altitude of about 52,200 kilometers above the planet’s beautiful cloud tops.

    JunoCam's raw images are available for the public to peruse and use here.

    Explore #Jupiter #Juno #citizen science
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
