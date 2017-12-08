A tiny brainlet
Tiny three-dimensional brain-like structures can help study damage and diseases of the brain.
Three-dimensional neural circuits, or “mini-brains”, are a valuable tool for studying injuries and diseases of the brain and spinal cord. A new technique that involves astrocytes – the cells that provide scaffolding and support for the neurons – allows them to be grown in weeks rather than the months or years they used to take. The researchers have dubbed them “asteroids”.
The research is described in a paper in Stem Cell Reports.
