A tiny brainlet

An ‘asteroid’ three-dimensional neural circuit generated from human stem cells. Neurons are shown in blue, astrocytes in red and green. Robert Krenick and Jessy van Asperen

Three-dimensional neural circuits, or “mini-brains”, are a valuable tool for studying injuries and diseases of the brain and spinal cord. A new technique that involves astrocytes – the cells that provide scaffolding and support for the neurons – allows them to be grown in weeks rather than the months or years they used to take. The researchers have dubbed them “asteroids”.

The research is described in a paper in Stem Cell Reports.