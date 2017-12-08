  • Latest
    Image of the Day Biology 08 December 2017
    1 minute read 
    A tiny brainlet

    Tiny three-dimensional brain-like structures can help study damage and diseases of the brain.

    An ‘asteroid’ three-dimensional neural circuit generated from human stem cells.
    An ‘asteroid’ three-dimensional neural circuit generated from human stem cells. Neurons are shown in blue, astrocytes in red and green.
    Robert Krenick and Jessy van Asperen

    Three-dimensional neural circuits, or “mini-brains”, are a valuable tool for studying injuries and diseases of the brain and spinal cord. A new technique that involves astrocytes – the cells that provide scaffolding and support for the neurons – allows them to be grown in weeks rather than the months or years they used to take. The researchers have dubbed them “asteroids”.

    The research is described in a paper in Stem Cell Reports.

