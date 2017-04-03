A striking new vision of the human brain

‘Self Reflected Under White, Red, and Violet Light’ is billed as ‘the world’s most elaborate artistic depiction of the human brain’. Greg Dunn, Brian Edwards, Will Drinker

‘Self Reflected under white, red, and violet light’ is billed as 'the world's most elaborate artistic depiction of the human brain.’

The artists drew on techniques from art and science to create the piece: neuroscience data, hand drawing, algorithmic manipulation, optical engineering, photolithography, gilding and more. They invented a technique called ‘reflective microetching’ to image half a million neurons on large sheets of gold.

‘Self Reflected’ was one of the winners of the 2017 Vizzies awards for scientific visualisation.The rest of the winners can be seen here.