    Image of the Day Biology 02 June 2017
    Muscle builders

    A stunning image shows the muscle-building myomerger protein in action.

    This microscopic image of fibroblast cells shows the induction of cell fusion by a newly described gene.
    This microscopic image of fibroblast cells shows the induction of cell fusion by a newly described gene and its protein, called myomerger. Multi-nucleus cells expressing genes needed to form skeletal muscle can be seen in flower-like clumps forming as cells fuse together.
    Cincinnati Children’s Hospital

    A critical step in regenerative medicine for people with muscular disorders is to figure out how to make stem cells fuse together to form working skeletal muscle tissue.

    In this image, a newly described gene and its protein called myomerger induce cell fusion amongst fibroblast cells – cells in connective tissue responsible for maintaining structural integrity.

    The flower-like clumps of light visible in the image signify the expression of genes by multi-nucleus cells as they fuse together. These genes are necessary for the creation of skeletal muscle tissue.


