Muscle builders
A stunning image shows the muscle-building myomerger protein in action.
A critical step in regenerative medicine for people with muscular disorders is to figure out how to make stem cells fuse together to form working skeletal muscle tissue.
In this image, a newly described gene and its protein called myomerger induce cell fusion amongst fibroblast cells – cells in connective tissue responsible for maintaining structural integrity.
The flower-like clumps of light visible in the image signify the expression of genes by multi-nucleus cells as they fuse together. These genes are necessary for the creation of skeletal muscle tissue.