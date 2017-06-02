Muscle builders

This microscopic image of fibroblast cells shows the induction of cell fusion by a newly described gene and its protein, called myomerger. Multi-nucleus cells expressing genes needed to form skeletal muscle can be seen in flower-like clumps forming as cells fuse together. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital

A critical step in regenerative medicine for people with muscular disorders is to figure out how to make stem cells fuse together to form working skeletal muscle tissue.

In this image, a newly described gene and its protein called myomerger induce cell fusion amongst fibroblast cells – cells in connective tissue responsible for maintaining structural integrity.

The flower-like clumps of light visible in the image signify the expression of genes by multi-nucleus cells as they fuse together. These genes are necessary for the creation of skeletal muscle tissue.



