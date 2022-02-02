Get an update of science stories delivered straight to your inbox.

While Moderna has announced it will be making mRNA vaccines on Australian shores by 2024, there are places that could already be doing parts of the process.

One such facility is based in Adelaide, and run by BioCina. BioCina has the technology and regulatory approvals to do microbial cell culture: the first step of the mRNA production process, and is currently using the technology to make other pharmaceutical products.

Cosmos took a look inside the facility to see how this production process might work, and chatted to BioCina’s CEO, Ian Wisenberg.