Neuroscientist recognised for her research into neurodegenerative diseases

Sydney neuroscientist, Professor Glenda Halliday has been awarded a Companion of the Order of Australia (AC) for her medical research into neurodegenerative disorders.

The award in the King’s Birthday 2023 Honours List recognises Halliday’s research including the development of revised diagnostic criteria for Parkinson’s disease, and other non-Alzheimer’s neurodegenerative diseases.

Those diagnostic criteria are currently used in clinical practice.

Halliday was recently recognised as NSW Scientist of the Year in 2022.

Based at the University of Sydney, Halliday’s research in neuroscience and neurodegenerative diseases, aims to diagnose these diseases earlier and understand the underlying structural or biochemical mechanisms with the goal of developing treatments.

In a video released last year, Halliday says her research was inspired during her undergraduate studies.

“I was fascinated because I found out in my university undergraduate that chemicals can really affect your behaviour in the brain, and that if you lost a particular chemical, you could get a neurodegenerative disease.

Get an update of science stories delivered straight to your inbox. Get a daily dose of science Get a weekly Cosmos Catch-up

“And so, I wanted to know why?”

Halliday was also made a member of the Australian Academy of Science in 2021.

For the first time since the Order of Australia was established in 1975, the majority of recipients in the General Division are women.

“Congratulations to the outstanding Australians recognised in today’s Honours List. Recipients have made substantial contributions and had a significant impact at the local, national or international level. Some are volunteers, others have had a remarkable impact in professional roles – many have done both. They are all inspiring and their service is valued by us all,” the Governor-General the Hon David Hurley says.

Anyone can nominate any Australian for an award in the Order of Australia. If you know someone worthy, nominate them now at www.gg.gov.au.