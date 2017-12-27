The top science videos of 2017

A century of climate change in 35 seconds

The gradual worldwide sweep of global warming is hard to visualise. This video makes it seem easy. Read more.

Explosive failures in rocket landing

As this video from SpaceX shows, you can't make a rocket that can land safely without a few explosions along the way. Read more.

What Cassini saw on Saturn

Cassini's epic voyage of discovery across the solar system came to an end this year when it burned up in the atmosphere of Saturn. This video shows what it found along the way. Read more.

A wild new kind of cloud

The Asperitas cloud formation was added to the International Cloud Atlas this year. This video shows the wild undulations of this unusual meteorological occurrence. Read more.

Cell division in a frog egg

See some of the earliest moments of life as cells divide in this stunning time-lapse footage. Read more.

The brain’s wiring as you’ve never seen it before

This incredible video is a tour around the most detailed three-dimensional map of the wiring of the brain ever made. Read more.

A wave in the Perseus galaxy cluster

A giant wave 200,000 light years across is rolling through the Perseus galaxy cluster, as shown in this video based on images taken by NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory. Read more.