    • Video Climate 27 December 2017
    1 minute read 
    The top science videos of 2017

    From dividing cells to intergalactic waves and all points in between.

    A century of climate change in 35 seconds

    The gradual worldwide sweep of global warming is hard to visualise. This video makes it seem easy. Read more.

    Explosive failures in rocket landing

    As this video from SpaceX shows, you can't make a rocket that can land safely without a few explosions along the way. Read more.

    What Cassini saw on Saturn

    Cassini's epic voyage of discovery across the solar system came to an end this year when it burned up in the atmosphere of Saturn. This video shows what it found along the way. Read more.

    A wild new kind of cloud

    The Asperitas cloud formation was added to the International Cloud Atlas this year. This video shows the wild undulations of this unusual meteorological occurrence. Read more.

    Cell division in a frog egg

    See some of the earliest moments of life as cells divide in this stunning time-lapse footage. Read more.

    The brain’s wiring as you’ve never seen it before

    This incredible video is a tour around the most detailed three-dimensional map of the wiring of the brain ever made. Read more.

    A wave in the Perseus galaxy cluster

    A giant wave 200,000 light years across is rolling through the Perseus galaxy cluster, as shown in this video based on images taken by NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory. Read more.

    Explore #climate change #galaxy cluster #cell division
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
