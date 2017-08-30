  • Latest
    Video Space 30 August 2017
    What Cassini saw on Saturn

    As the Cassini mission approaches its end, this video looks back on its amazing discoveries.

    NASA’s Cassini spacecraft has explored the Saturn system since 2004, re-writing our understanding of the giant planet, its rings, moons and magnetosphere. For 13 years the spacecraft’s incredible, truly otherworldly images have revealed the wonder of Saturn in surprising, often awe-inspiring ways. Cassini is planetary exploration at its finest, proving that to truly reveal the grandeur of a world, there is no substitute for actually going there. Find out more at the Cassini mission page.

