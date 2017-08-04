A century of climate change in 35 seconds
This video shows how the world has heated up since 1900
We know that the climate is changing and temperatures have gradually been creeping up. But when a change happens so slowly it can be hard to visualise what it means.
This video created by Finnish researcher Antti Lipponen shows the ‘temperature anomalies’ – the amounts by which temperatures were above or below average – in countries around the world for every year from 1900 to 2016.
Cyclical events like the El Nino – Southern Oscillation that shifts heat and precipitation around the Pacific can be seen in pulses of hot and cold, along with the steady disappearance of blue, below-average temperatures and the increasing march of red heat.
