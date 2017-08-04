A century of climate change in 35 seconds





We know that the climate is changing and temperatures have gradually been creeping up. But when a change happens so slowly it can be hard to visualise what it means.

This video created by Finnish researcher Antti Lipponen shows the ‘temperature anomalies’ – the amounts by which temperatures were above or below average – in countries around the world for every year from 1900 to 2016.

Cyclical events like the El Nino – Southern Oscillation that shifts heat and precipitation around the Pacific can be seen in pulses of hot and cold, along with the steady disappearance of blue, below-average temperatures and the increasing march of red heat.