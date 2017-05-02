  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Video Geoscience 02 May 2017
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    A wild new kind of cloud

    Asperitas clouds are some of the first new cloud formations to be recognised in more than half a century.


    In March, the World Meteorological Organization added some new cloud-types to its International Cloud Atlas for the first time since 1951.

    One such was Asperitas, describing “well-defined wave-like structures in the underside of the cloud; more chaotic and with less horizontal organisation than the variety Undulatus”.

    Hobbyists and cloud enthusiasts have been agitating for the new type to be recognised for several years, under the name undulatus asperatus. The video above shows one formation looming hypnotically over Nebraska, USA, in 2014. The cloud base swells and melts, pinched into wavy peaks like an inverted imitation of a stormy seas.

    The formations are particularly common over the southern plains of the US, often during the day, following a thunderstorm. They don’t necessary herald more bad weather, despite their thrillingly apocalyptic appearance.

    Explore #clouds #video
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles