  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Video Technology 20 April 2017
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Watch ball bearings organise themselves into complex tree-like structures

    These self-assembling wires demonstrate how organisation can arise in nature.


    Self-organising patterns and systems arise everywhere in nature, from the growth of crystals and the folding of proteins to flocking birds and economic markets. In technology, self-organising swarms of robots and drones are a cutting-edge research interest. In both cases the same principles apply: elaborate behaviour can develop from large numbers of simpler elements interacting according to simple rules.

    This video demonstrates how little it takes for self-organisation to occur.

    Using nothing more complicated that a petri dish, castor oil, tiny ball bearings as and a high-voltage power supply, it shows the emergence of a self-assembling system of wires in which complex structures and movements that are eerily reminiscent of plant tendrils emerge from simple, local dynamics.

    Explore #complexity #entropy #self-organisation
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Recommended for you
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles