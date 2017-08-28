  • Latest
    Image of the Day Technology 28 August 2017
    The latest in space fashion

    Elon Musk has revealed the stylish lines of the new SpaceX spacesuit.

    The SpaceX spacesuit.
    The SpaceX spacesuit.
    Elon Musk / SpaceX

    Multifaceted entrepreneur/futurist Elon Musk has made no secret of his long-term goal to have his aerospace company, SpaceX, put humans on Mars.

    Is it realistic? Elon Musk thinks so, even if others have doubts. He has published a roadmap entitled ‘Making Humans a Multi-Planetary Species’, in order to “make Mars seem possible”.

    He and SpaceX are gradually ticking off items on the technical development schedule, from rocketry to – as the photo above shows – the suits the future astronauts may wear.

    “This actually works,” wrote Musk in the Instagram post that included the picture. “Was incredibly hard to balance esthetics and function. Easy to do either separately.” Easy for you to say, Elon.

