This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Technology 08 March 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Supersonic shock syndrome

    New imaging system produces artful results.

    Air-bending: two jets hit supersonic speeds at exactly the same time.

    NASA

    This extraordinary image shows two Northrop T-38 Talon two-seat, twinjet supersonic jet trainers hitting supersonic speeds at the precise moment they passed beneath a camera-equipped Beechcraft B-200.

    The exercise was part of the research surrounding the development of an advanced air-to-air photographic technology, which is being designed to capture data crucial for the design of NASA’s planned new craft, the X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology X-plane (X-59 QueSST).

    Explore #photography #supersonic flight #aeroplanes
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C82 cover 600
    1. https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/lowboom/index.html
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles