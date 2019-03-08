Supersonic shock syndrome
New imaging system produces artful results.
This extraordinary image shows two Northrop T-38 Talon two-seat, twinjet supersonic jet trainers hitting supersonic speeds at the precise moment they passed beneath a camera-equipped Beechcraft B-200.
The exercise was part of the research surrounding the development of an advanced air-to-air photographic technology, which is being designed to capture data crucial for the design of NASA’s planned new craft, the X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology X-plane (X-59 QueSST).
