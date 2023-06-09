The South Australian Museum has released its shortlist for the 2023 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year.
Open to all, the competition asks for the best wildlife and landscape photos taken in Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica and New Guinea regions.
This year, the museum had 2,182 entries from 550 photographers, and has narrowed this down to a shortlist of 95, representing 10 different categories.
“From cute creatures and captivating celestial skies, to unflinching scenes that capture the reality of humanity’s impact on nature, the 2023 shortlist showcases a wide variety of images that illustrate the beauty, fragility and power of our natural world,” says Justine van Mourik, acting director of the South Australian Museum.
The winners will be announced on 24 August 2023, and the exhibition will be open to the public at the South Australian Museum from 26 August until 29 October.
In the meantime, here are some of Cosmos’ favourite entries.
The Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year competition is produced by the South Australian Museum.
The fully gallery can be viewed here.
Originally published by Cosmos as Dazzling displays from the Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year
Cosmos
Cosmos is a quarterly science magazine. We aim to inspire curiosity in ‘The Science of Everything’ and make the world of science accessible to everyone.
