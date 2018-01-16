Science body awards young journos

The announcement of the American Association for the Advancement of Science’s 2018 EurekAlert! Fellowships for International Science Reporters includes a couple of firsts for science writing – namely, acknowledging an app-only news service as a solid source of journalism, and including a Balkan writer among the winners.

Xiaoxue Chen, who publishes using the Chinese mobile app WeChat to get her work out to the public, has been recognised and rewarded for her work. Chen is the editor of The Intellectual, which is based in Beijing, China. WeChat boasts more than 938 million users.



Fellowship winner Juliana Photopoulos, based in Greece, is the first writer to be honoured for covering science in the Balkan region.

The EurekAlert! prizes are given to early career journalists from emerging economies to acknowledge their contributions and help forward their work by enabling them to attend the AAAS annual meeting, which this year will be held in Austin, Texas in the US in February.

The other journalists recognised include two from India – Aayushi Pratap and Vijay Shankar Balakrishnan – whose coverage includes tackling health issues in the subcontinent.