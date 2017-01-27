  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Image of the Day Technology 27 January 2017
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Beauty and a beast

    When bits of the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array need to be shuttled around, they call Otto.

    Y. Beletsky (LCO) / ESO

    Don’t be fooled! This isn’t a futuristic new Mars rover – though the harsh terrain of the Chilean Atacama Desert could easily be mistaken for Mars. This 20-metre-long, 10-metre-wide and 28-wheeled vehicle is an ALMA transporter known as Otto, pictured bathing beneath the beauty of the Milky Way.

    This mammoth machine was built in Germany. It was specially designed to transport ALMA antennas from the Operations Support Facility, located at 2,900 metres above sea level, up to the Chajnantor Plateau, a site some 5,000 metres above sea level and to move the antennas between the different available positions.

    Otto tips the scales at 130 tonnes, and can clock a top speed of 12 kilometres per hour while carrying an antenna – it certainly won’t be breaking any land speed records! Luckily, speed is not the priority during this delicate process. Safety and precision are paramount. Despite its bulk and power, this bright yellow beast can position an antenna to an accuracy of just a few millimetres, ensuring that every antenna is placed on its foundation pad perfectly. The ability to reposition its 66 antennas is part of what makes ALMA so powerful.

    Explore #Chile #Image of the Day #Milky Way
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles