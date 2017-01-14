  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Image of the Day Technology 14 January 2017
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Battery saver

    Samsung might want to take a look at this.

    Liu et al. Sci. Adv. 2017;3:e1601978

    Researchers have designed and built a new lithium ion battery with a built-in flame-retardant that's released when the battery is overheated. Since their introduction in the 1970s, lithium-ion batteries have emerged as among the most successful technologies for portable, lightweight storage of electrical energy.

    As a result, these batteries are under active development worldwide for multiple applications, including powering electric vehicles, autonomous aircraft and advanced robotics.

    Unfortunately, safety problems associated with their use of highly flammable liquid electrolytes continue to plague widespread commercial deployment. In Science Advances, Kai Liu and colleagues propose a lithium battery in which the separator, which keeps the negative and positive electrodes apart, hosts the powerful frame retardant, tri-phenyl phosphate (TPP), encapsulated in a woven polymer “protective shell”.

    During normal battery operation, the flame retardant is isolated from other cell components and the battery functions normally. If the temperature of the separator rises above 150 °C, the retardant is rapidly released, quenching the flame.

    The researchers measured the extinguishing time of TPP, finding that the retardant, once released, is able to completely extinguish an electrolyte flame in 0.4 seconds.

    Explore #battery #lithium #Image of the Day
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles