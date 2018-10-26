Australian Synchrotron leader honoured

The director of the Australian Synchrotron, Andrew Peele, is one of 25 new Fellows of the Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering announced today.

Peele joined the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO) facility in 2013 and has been a driving force both in securing funding for its development and in promoting its value, particularly in the areas of health research.

ANSTO’s chief executive officer, Adi Paterson, says he is delighted but not surprised by the election.

“This Fellowship is a testament to Professor Peele’s dedication and hard work in improving people’s lives through the use of powerful synchrotron X-rays and infrared radiation as well as his work in supporting science as President of the Australian Institute of Physics,” he says.

The 25 new Fellows include 10 women, exceeding the Academy’s short-term target of electing one-third of its new Fellows from female candidates. There is one overseas Fellow and one Honorary Fellow.

Academy president, Hugh Bradlow, says their election strengthens the Academy’s aim of ensuring that Australia remains a world-leading technology economy.

“We’re motivated by what’s best for our nation’s future,” he says. “And we do that by bringing together the brightest minds in technology, engineering and science to offer impartial, evidence-based, and practical advice.”

The new Fellows will be welcomed in an official ceremony at the annual meeting of the Academy on November 23 in Melbourne.