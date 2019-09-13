This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    News Society 13 September 2019
    1 minute read 
    Poetic praise for an award well won

    Australian immunologist celebrated in a novel way.

    Emeritus Professor Jacques Miller, immunologist and artist.

    Walter and Eliza Hall Institute

    At Cosmos we’re more about science than poetry, but sometimes the opportunity arises to combine the two.

    In this instance it was the news that Emeritus Professor Jacques Miller AC, from the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute (WEHI) in Melbourne, Australia, was the joint winner of the 2019 Albert Lasker Basic Medical Research Award.

    He shared the prestigious international prize with Professor Max Cooper of Emory University, US, for their work identifying immune cells called T and B cells, which have critical roles in our immune system.

    Miller also discovered the fundamental role of the thymus in the mammalian immune system, and Professor Ian Wicks, a colleague at WEHI, was moved to pen the following in his honour.

    Miller shares Wicks' artistic interests. He is a keen and talented painter.

    Thymus

    It was the last known organ

    with no known function –

    the thymus, long considered vestigial,

    just a fleshy mass in the thorax

    that withers with age,

    like something we outgrow.


    From this distance, we would agree

    it was a problem worth solving.

    And, some might say

    it was not so surprising

    that a Franco-Australian medico,

    who had seen TB up close

    in his family, taking flight from war,

    suspected he was just not suited

    for a life of orthodoxy

    in Medicine’s old school.

    Or, that one day young Jacques Miller

    might see a travelling scholarship

    advertised in the MJA.


    And with that he departed

    from his sandstone alma mater,

    taking little more than curiosity,

    and a bursary from the Antipodes,

    to find himself

    at an outpost of the Chester Beatty,

    in stables for the horses, converted

    into a makeshift laboratory

    in the English countryside, near Pollard’s Wood.

    He says he had no intention

    of solving a major problem,

    but was intrigued by Gross’ virus,

    and so, with surgical flair, he set to work,

    excising and transplanting the thymi

    from newborn mice, and engrafting a tapestry

    of matched and mis-matched skin.


    It was an experimental masterpiece.

    And while 60’s London swung,

    Miller showed the ancient thymic lobes

    are in fact essential – the birthplace of T cells,

    thymus-derived and responsible

    for no less than the defence of self, seeding every infant

    with a unique immunological repertoire

    within days, and for life.


