    • Blog Society 13 August 2019
    1 minute read 
    Cosmos article wins journalist another award

    Winning entry reflects her commitment to promoting food security.

    Natalie Parletta has been honoured for highlighting the importance of food security.

    Regular Cosmos contributor Natalie Parletta has won the prestigious Food Security Journalism Award presented by Australia’s Crawford Fund for a Secure Food Future.

    It is her second major award in recent months. In June, she received the 2019 Early-Career Award from the Australasian Medical Writers Association (AMWA).

    The twin successes highlight Parletta’s high-quality journalism and her commitment to issues around health, the environment, sustainability and food security.

    The latest award was for “Foods you’ve never heard of that could change the world”, published here online, as well as in Issue 82 of Cosmos magazine.

    The article highlighted work under way in Africa and Australia to revive traditional food crops and bring a range of benefits for local communities.

    The prize is a working visit to a developing country yet to be determined.

    Parletta says she is looking forward to the opportunity to see sustainable agricultural practices first hand.

    “Food security is one of the most pressing issues facing our planet, with population growth, dwindling resources and an erratic climate,” she says.

    “Change needs to come from the grass roots up, and lots of people are doing amazing things out there.

    “In particular, local and indigenous people have many answers through traditional crops and farming methods and I’m looking forward to sharing some of these.”

