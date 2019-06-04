Cosmos correspondent wins medical writing award

Cosmos contributor Natalie Parletta. Brian Pulling

Frequent Cosmos contributor Natalie Parletta is the winner of the 2019 Early-Career Award from the Australasian Medical Writers Association (AMWA).

Each year, the AMWA selects one writer who stands apart for their contributions to health and medical communication. This year, AMWA specifically cited the quality and accessibility of Parletta’s writing on insulin and pregnancy in the award announcement.

Sophie Scott, a national medical reporter for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, and guest judge for the AMWA, said “[Parletta’s] writing really stood out for quality, ability and I believe she has a lot of potential to offer as a medical writer”.



Through research and academia, Natalie has studied nutrition and mental health. She has a master’s degree in dietetics and a PhD, both from the University of South Australia, and is currently completing a graduate certificate program in science writing through Johns Hopkins University in the US.

Recently, she has had articles published in Health Agenda magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, The Conversation, and of course, Cosmos magazine.

In response to the award, Parletta says, “I am delighted to receive this award. It is immensely encouraging to know that my goal to communicate science in clear, engaging language is succeeding.”

The prize includes free registration for the AMWA Annual Meeting in Sydney, Australia, where the award will be presented, and $1000 towards travel and accommodation.