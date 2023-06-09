Scientific error: rethinking Benjamin Franklin’s kite experiment

We all love the idea of Benjamin Franklin, flying a kite in the middle of a thunderstorm and finding out fundamental truths about the world.

But how accurate are our ideas?

Imagery of the kite experiment is often riddled with errors – what does that mean for how we understand science and scientists?

In this video, Ellen Phiddian pulls out a few misconceptions in the kite experiment, and takes a closer look at what really happened.

Read more: Ben Franklin’s kite experiment: debunking misconceptions