/

Scientific error: rethinking Benjamin Franklin’s kite experiment

We all love the idea of Benjamin Franklin, flying a kite in the middle of a thunderstorm and finding out fundamental truths about the world.

But how accurate are our ideas?

Related Article
Culture
Benjamin franklin’s kite experiment is often depicted wrongly – what does that mean for how we te...
Benjamin Franklin’s kite experiment is often depicted wrongly – what does that mean for how we te…

Imagery of the kite experiment is often riddled with errors – what does that mean for how we understand science and scientists?

In this video, Ellen Phiddian pulls out a few misconceptions in the kite experiment, and takes a closer look at what really happened.

Read more: Ben Franklin’s kite experiment: debunking misconceptions

More on:
video
Ellen Phiddian

Ellen Phiddian

Ellen Phiddian is a science journalist at Cosmos. She has a BSc (Honours) in chemistry and science communication, and an MSc in science communication, both from the Australian National University.

Read science facts, not fiction...

There’s never been a more important time to explain the facts, cherish evidence-based knowledge and to showcase the latest scientific, technological and engineering breakthroughs. Cosmos is published by The Royal Institution of Australia, a charity dedicated to connecting people with the world of science. Financial contributions, however big or small, help us provide access to trusted science information at a time when the world needs it most. Please support us by making a donation or purchasing a subscription today.

Make a donation Payment methods