Proteins are so small that visualising them working in a cell has long been elusive, but a new study, published in Cell, has found a way to ‘film’ how they move.
These tiny molecules, which include insulin, haemoglobin and collagen, do all sorts of things to run our bodies, carrying out work in our cells to keep us alive. Researchers overcame the difficulty of visualising them by developing a new technique called ‘binder-tag’ that tracks active proteins in real time.
“No one has been able to develop a method that can do, in such a generalisable way, what this method does,” says study co-senior author Klaus Hahn, of the University of North Carolina School of Medicine. “So I think it could have a very big impact.”
The technique involves two parts: a fluorescent binder and a molecular tag that is attached to the proteins of interest.
When inactive, the tag is hidden inside the protein, but when the protein is ready for action it changes shape and exposes the tag.
The binder then joins to the exposed tag and fluoresces. This new fluorescence can easily be tracked within the cell.
Nothing else in the cell can bind to the binder or tag, so they only light up together on the active protein.
This type of visualisation will help researchers understand the dynamics of a protein in a cell.
“For a lot of protein-related diseases, scientists haven’t been able to understand why proteins start to do the wrong thing,” says Hahn. “The tools for obtaining that understanding just haven’t been available.
“With this method we can see, for example, how microenvironmental differences across a cell affect, often profoundly, what a protein is doing.”
Originally published by Cosmos as Watching proteins dance
Deborah Devis
Deborah Devis is a science journalist at Cosmos. She has a Bachelor of Liberal Arts and Science (Honours) in biology and philosophy from the University of Sydney, and a PhD in plant molecular genetics from the University of Adelaide.
Read science facts, not fiction...
There’s never been a more important time to explain the facts, cherish evidence-based knowledge and to showcase the latest scientific, technological and engineering breakthroughs. Cosmos is published by The Royal Institution of Australia, a charity dedicated to connecting people with the world of science. Financial contributions, however big or small, help us provide access to trusted science information at a time when the world needs it most. Please support us by making a donation or purchasing a subscription today.