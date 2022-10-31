Black cats, sadism and Halloween’s strange connection to Michelle Obama

Halloween is all about leaning into our fears and getting carried away with our superstitions, right?

But is it possible to take things too far?

From the explosion in plastic paraphernalia, to the chemicals in fake blood and the surge in sugar highs for children soliciting for lollies, Halloween is truly one of the weirder western traditions going around.

Get an update of science stories delivered straight to your inbox. Get a daily dose of science Get a weekly Cosmos Catch-up

Read more: The spooky science of Halloween

On this episode of Huh? Science Explained, Petra Stock exorcises some superstitions about Halloween (in good news for black cats everywhere) and looks at the science behind October 31st.+

Huh? Science Explained is a LiSTNR production.

Listen to more episodes of Huh? Science Explained