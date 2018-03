All too often, women who make scientific discoveries are denied the recognition they deserve. In an effort at redress, Canada’s Perimeter Institute has created a series of stunning posters highlighting the amazing work of women in physics.

If you like the images below, high-resolution printable versions can be downloaded here.

Vivienne Malone-Mayes was one of the first African-American women to earn a PhD in mathematics. An active participant in the civil rights movement, Malone-Mayes fought persistent racism and sexism throughout her long and distinguished career. Perimeter Institute

Claudia Alexander was a specialist in geophysics and planetary science, the last project manager of NASA’s Galileo mission to Jupiter, and served as a project manager and scientist for NASA on the European-led Rosetta mission to land a spacecraft on a comet. She was also a fierce advocate for women and minorities in science. Perimeter Institute