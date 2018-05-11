  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Account
    Gift
    Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Blog Mathematics 11 May 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Aussie mathematician, neurologist among UK Royal Society inductees

    50 researchers honoured by world’s oldest academy.

    Mathematician Geordie Williamson, honoured by the Royal Society.
    Mathematician Geordie Williamson, honoured by the Royal Society.
    University of Sydney

    Mathematician Geordie Williamson, from the University of Sydney, Australia, is among a select fifty people to be awarded the honour of Fellow of the Royal Society, based in London, which is the oldest scientific academy in the world.

    This recognition is given to individuals who have made significant contributions in furthering our understanding about the natural world, mathematics, engineering and the medical sciences.

    Williamson has been designated a Fellow because of his contributions to the mathematical field of representation theory, the study of linear symmetry. A representation turns complex abstract algebra and algebraic objects into linear algebra and simpler matrices. Representation theory also has applications in physics and describing the symmetry of a physical system.

    This is one of many awards bestowed on Williamson, who has previously received the Facebook-funded New Horizons in Mathematics Prize, the European Mathematical Society Prize, and an expensive case of wine for winning a bet about a mathematical concept.

    Previous recipients of the Fellowship include 80 Nobel Prize winners and the likes of Margaret Thatcher, Sir David Attenborough, and Williamson’s personal source of inspiration, Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan.

    Williamson will journey to London to accept his election, along with this year’s fellow recipients, who include South African entrepreneur Elon Musk, and fellow Australian Ingrid Scheffer, a paediatric neurologist who has made important advances in understanding epilepsy.

    Explore #Royal Society #award
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Geetanjali Rangnekar is a science communicator and editor, based in Adelaide, Australia.
    1. https://royalsociety.org/
    2. http://sydney.edu.au/science/people/g.williamson.php
    3. https://math.berkeley.edu/~teleman/math/RepThry.pdf
    4. http://www-history.mcs.st-and.ac.uk/Biographies/Ramanujan.html
    5. https://www.ingridscheffer.com/
    Recommended for you
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles