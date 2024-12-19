Surgeons show superior coordination – and more cursing

Surgeons are better than other hospital staff when completing a dexterity-based children’s game, according to a new study.

But, finds the study, they’re also more likely to swear while completing the game.

The study has been published in the British Medical Journal’s special Christmas edition. Peer-reviewed studies from this edition have, in the past, yielded such great hits as Barbie’s lab safety, and the risks of popping champagne corks.

“In the complex ecosystem of a hospital, from the operating theatre to clinic rooms, manual dexterity has a crucial, yet varied, role,” write the researchers in their paper.

“This diversity led us to consider whether people wielding scalpels truly possess greater dexterity than people in other hospital staff roles.”

The researchers, who are based at the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, UK, set up a buzz wire game for hospital staff to complete.

Participants had to guide a metal wand over a bendy wire path in under 5 minutes. If they let the wand touch the path, the game would buzz and they’d need to go back to the start.

The researchers tested 254 staff at one hospital: 60 physicians, 64 surgeons, 69 nurses, and 61 non-clinical staff members.

They found that surgeons were the best at the game, with 84% completing it in under 5 minutes. Physicians, nurses, and non-clinical staff all had worse completion rates, at 57%, 54%, and 51% respectively.

Surgeons were also significantly faster overall.

“These data provide surgeons at Leeds Teaching Hospitals with boasting rights regarding their dexterity skills, in both the operating theatre and the coffee room,” write the researchers.

“In the future, assessments such as the buzz wire game could be included in the training programme for surgical trainees to develop fine motor skills.”

But despite their proficiency, surgeons also swore more. Half (50%) of the surgeons swore while completing the game, compared to 30% of nurses, 25% of physicians, and 23% of non-clinical staff.

Non-clinical staff, meanwhile, had the highest rates of non-swearing frustration sounds (like groaning or sighing), at 75%. Nurses, surgeons and physicians groaned at rates of 68%, 58%, and 52%, respectively.

“Previous research has suggested that surgeons’ propensity for swearing might be a coping mechanism for high pressure situations to help them maintain skill despite stress,” write the researchers.

They also suggest a swear jar might be a useful tool in future fundraising events.

“Surgeons, and those working with surgeons, might wish to consider investing in a swear jar or similar intervention aimed at reducing swearing and optimising composure during challenging tasks, although such interventions must be tested in prospective studies to ensure their effectiveness.”