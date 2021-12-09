Pfizer booster found to be effective in real-world study

A booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is effective against the Delta variant, according to an Israeli study of nearly 4.7 million adults.

The study found that people who had the Pfizer booster shot are 10 times less likely to become infected and nearly 18 times less likely to get a severe infection.

Growing evidence shows that the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine begins to wane after six months. In response, in mid-2021 Israel became the first country in the world to officially launch a third “booster” dose program, as part of one of the fastest and most comprehensive vaccine rollouts worldwide. This has been a boon for science, providing real-world data outside of clinical trials.

This new study, which appears in the New England Journal of Medicine, looked at medical data from 4,621,836 individuals over 16 years of age from 30 July to 10 October 2021. It found a tenfold lower COVID-19 infection rate in those who had received a booster, compared to those who had received two doses of a vaccine but hadn’t yet received a booster. This was the observed pattern across all age groups.

It also found that severe illness was less likely in those who had received a booster in the 40-60 and over-80 age groups.

A second study, in the same journal, looked at more than 840,000 individuals to find that participants over 50 who had received a booster shot had 90% lower mortality from COVID-19 than those who had not had a booster.

This study builds on previous analysis from the same team showing the effectiveness of booster shots on people over 60, now looking at younger age groups with participants 16 years and older.

“Understanding the protective effect of the booster dose in younger age groups is key for forming public health policy,” explain the authors of the first paper, led by Yinon M. Bar-On from the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel.

“Booster vaccination programs may provide a way to control transmission without costly social-distancing measures and quarantines.”

This new research also follows the results released last week of the phase 2 clinical trial of booster shots in the UK. The trial looked at the safety, immune response and side-effects of a third dose of seven different COVID-19 vaccines including Pfizer, and found them to be safe and effective.

Australia is now offering booster shots of Pfizer to anyone over the age of 18 who received their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccination at least six months ago.

“Future studies will help determine the longer-term effectiveness of the booster dose against current and emerging variants,” the authors conclude.