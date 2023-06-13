Botox in the brain? What’s the science

Did you know that the toxin in Botox is the most deadly substance on Earth?

Just a few teaspoons could kill millions of people.

If it’s so dangerous though, why is it so widely used?

In this episode of the podcast The Science Briefing, Dr Sophie Calabretto is joined by Cosmos magazine journalist Jacinta Bowler.

They talk about the science behind Botox, the risks associated with the deadly toxin and the brain research that is making it safer.

The Science Briefing is a LiSTNR production