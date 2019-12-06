This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • News Earth Sciences 06 December 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Tropical species more sensitive to deforestation

    Geography must guide conservation planning, study suggests.  

    One of the sensitive zones: contiguous forest near the Equator in Borneo.

    Matt Betts, OSU College of Forestry

    By Nick Carne

    Tropical animal species are six times more sensitive to forests being broken up for logging or farming than are temperate species, according to new research.

    The reason, says an international team led by Oregon State University, US, is that they usually have had much less exposure to other large-scale, habitat-altering events, such as fires and storms, which occur more regularly in temperate latitudes.

    The finding adds more weight to the “extinction filter hypothesis”, which holds that animals that evolved in environments where disturbances are a regular event are better able to cope with new disturbances, such as deforestation.

    And it’s important for future conservation planning, says Oregon’s Matt Betts, the co-corresponding author of a paper in the journal Science.

    "Everyone knows habitat loss is bad for animals, but there's been a longstanding debate about fragmentation: the arrangement of remaining habitat," he says. "How do we design wildlife reserves? Do we make many small ones, or fewer big ones, or do we make corridors?"

    In their study, Betts and colleagues analysed 73 datasets of forest species abundance collected from around the world over the past decade and used modelling software to separate the effects of fragmentation from other factors.

    In all, they looked at 4489 species from four major taxa: arthropods (2682), birds (1260), reptiles and amphibians (282), and mammals (265).

    They were looking for how often animals actively tried to avoid living in “edges” created when forests are broken up by deforestation and other human activities like farming or roads. In these areas, light and moisture are markedly different from a forest’s dense core.

    They found that in low-disturbance regions nearer the equator 51.3% of forest species tended to avoid edges compared to just 18.1% in high-disturbance zones further from the equator.

    "Biodiversity of vertebrates increases massively toward the equator, but even accounting for that, a greater proportion of species are more sensitive to fragmentation. Sensitivity increases six-fold at low versus high latitudes,” says Betts.

    "That means that not only should we care about the tropics because so many species are found there that are found nowhere else on Earth, but those species are also more sensitive to how we treat the forests."

    Betts cautions, however, that fragmentation will likely matter more in temperate zones in the years to come as species move toward the poles in response to climate change.

    Explore #conservation #forests
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Nick carne avatar 1533012893.jpg?ixlib=rails 2.1
    Nick Carne is editor of Cosmos digital and editorial manager for The Royal Institution of Australia.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    Cosmos 85 front cover
    1. https://science.sciencemag.org/content/366/6470/1236
    Recommended for you
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles