This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Biology 13 August 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Watching pancreatic cancer spread

    Researchers discover the cells remodel their environment.

    A pancreatic tumour comprises cancer cells (green) interwoven with blood vessels (red) and matrix fibres (purple). The cancer cells spread along the fibres (purple) within the body.

    Max Nobis

    An international team led by Australia’s Garvan Institute of Medical Research has discovered how aggressive pancreatic cancer cells spread (known as metastasis) and survive.

    In a mouse model, they found that some pancreatic tumours produce more of a molecule called perlecan to remodel their environment – essentially re-educating cells around them.

    This helps cancer cells spread more easily, and also protects them against chemotherapy.

    The researchers showed that lowering the levels of perlecan revealed a reduction in the spread of pancreatic cancer and improved response to chemotherapy.

    “Pancreatic cancer is very aggressive, and by the time most cases are diagnosed, the tumour is often inoperable,” says research leader Paul Timpson.

    “What we’ve discovered in this study is a two-pronged approach for treating pancreatic cancer that we believe will improve the efficiency of chemotherapy and may help reduce tumour progression and spread.”

    The findings are published in the journal Nature Communications.

    Explore #cancer #metastasis
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C83 cover 600
    1. https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/neuroscience/perlecan
    2. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-10968-6
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles