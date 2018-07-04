Cosmos uses cookies for user login, to personalise content, and to gather statistics about our articles. We also share information about your use of our site with social media, advertising and analytics partners, who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them directly or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. You consent to our cookies if you continue to use this website. You may also opt-out of of non-essential cookie usage below.

    Video Biology 04 July 2018
    1 minute read 
    Three-minute thesis: Healthy ageing

    Understanding the role of mammalian sirtuin could open up new ways of tackling ageing.


    Scientist

    Shrestha Ghosh, University of Hong Kong

    PhD title

    SIRT6 Activities in DNA Damage Repair and Premature Ageing

    Summary

    “Mammalian sirtuin (SIRT6) is a critical factor involved in ageing and DNA damage repair amongst others. However, the underlying mechanisms of the upstream and downstream regulation of SIRT6 remain largely unclear. In my study, I identified the nuclear lamin A as a novel endogenous activator of SIRT6. Also, I observed the critical roles of SIRT6-P53 axis in the regulation of ageing and longevity. Additionally, I identified a novel post-translational modification of SIRT6 with implications in DNA damage response. These studies unveil various regulatory roles of SIRT6 which can have significant implications in devising therapeutic strategies to combat age-associated pathologies.”

    The finals of the 2017 Asia-Pacific Three-Minute Thesis (3MT) competition, which challenges PhD students to communicate their research in a snappy three-minute presentation, were held on the 29 September at the University of Queensland, St Lucia Campus. Competitors came from 55 Universities from across Australia, New Zealand and North and South-East Asia.

    The presentations were judged by distinguished figures in Australian science including Cosmos editor-in-chief Elizabeth Finkel.

    #ageing #DNA #three-minute thesis
