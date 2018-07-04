Three-minute thesis: Healthy ageing
Understanding the role of mammalian sirtuin could open up new ways of tackling ageing.
Shrestha Ghosh, University of Hong Kong
SIRT6 Activities in DNA Damage Repair and Premature Ageing
“Mammalian sirtuin (SIRT6) is a critical factor involved in ageing and DNA damage repair amongst others. However, the underlying mechanisms of the upstream and downstream regulation of SIRT6 remain largely unclear. In my study, I identified the nuclear lamin A as a novel endogenous activator of SIRT6. Also, I observed the critical roles of SIRT6-P53 axis in the regulation of ageing and longevity. Additionally, I identified a novel post-translational modification of SIRT6 with implications in DNA damage response. These studies unveil various regulatory roles of SIRT6 which can have significant implications in devising therapeutic strategies to combat age-associated pathologies.”
The finals of the 2017 Asia-Pacific Three-Minute Thesis (3MT) competition, which challenges PhD students to communicate their research in a snappy three-minute presentation, were held on the 29 September at the University of Queensland, St Lucia Campus. Competitors came from 55 Universities from across Australia, New Zealand and North and South-East Asia.
The presentations were judged by distinguished figures in Australian science including Cosmos editor-in-chief Elizabeth Finkel.
