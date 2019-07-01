This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Biology 01 July 2019
    1 minute read 
    The Night King reigns in Australia

    Leader of the White Walkers also flies.

    The Night King is real. At least in Australia.

    CSIRO

    This is Paramonovius nightking, a bee fly named after the Night King of Game of Thrones fame because it reigns in winter and has a crown of spine-like hairs.

    It is one of 230 new species named by Australia’s CSIRO during the past year.

    The name was chosen by PhD student Xuankun Li, a hardcore GoT fan, proving that “inspiration for new species names can come from anywhere,” says Bryan Lessard, an entomologist at CSIRO’s National Research Collections Australia.

    “It has a serious side, but naming new species is the most fun a taxonomist can have.”

    The newly named species range from a cusk eel (Barathronus algrahami) to a tiny soldier fly (Prosopochrysa lemannae).

    Staff of the Australian National Herbarium also named six new plants species, including two daisies, two orchids, a lobelia and a trumpet vine.

    The Australian Faunal Directory is an online catalogue of taxonomic and biological information on all animal species known to occur within Australia and its territories.

    Taxonomy Australia maintains a running count of new Australian species named each year on a dashboard.

    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    1. https://biodiversity.org.au/afd/home
    2. https://www.taxonomyaustralia.org.au/new-species-2019
