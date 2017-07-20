  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Image of the Day Biology 20 July 2017
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Technicolor chromosomes

    Tagging regulator proteins reveals new ways that cells control the activity of genes

    A microscopy image of the complete set of chromosomes in a 2-cell stage mouse embryo reveals chemical tags that decorate DNA-packaging proteins called histones.
    Azusa Inoue and Yi Zhang

    The image above shows the complete set of chromosomes in a 2-cell stage mouse embryo. DNA-packaging proteins called histones in the chromosomes have been tagged with chemicals that show up in different colours. The tag H3K27me3 (shown in green), can switch gene activity off. The tag H3K4me3 (shown in red) can turn gene activity on. White represents the chromosomes' centromeres, and blue represents DNA.

    In research published in Nature, Yi Zhang and colleagues at Harvard have discovered that modifying the H3K27 histone shuts down the activity of some genes in mice.

    The researchers hope that this will offer insights into “imprinted” genes. These are genes that an organism possesses two copies of – one from each parent – but only one copy is active.

    Explore #chromosomes #gene expression #histones
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles