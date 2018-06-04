Cosmos uses cookies for user login, to personalise content, and to gather statistics about our articles. We also share information about your use of our site with social media, advertising and analytics partners, who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them directly or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. You consent to our cookies if you continue to use this website. You may also opt-out of of non-essential cookie usage below.

    • News Biology 04 June 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket

    Pop songs can save lives

    Study reveals a 25-year-old disco hit can be very useful in an emergency.

    Doing La Macarena on the Jay Leno Show in 1996. Who knew how useful it would turn out to be?
    Doing La Macarena on the Jay Leno Show in 1996. Who knew how useful it would turn out to be?
    Margaret C. Norton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    Should you be at risk of a heart attack it might be an idea to keep company with fans of 1990s Euro-disco.

    That’s the take-home advice from findings presented to Euroanaesthesia 2018, the European Anaesthesiology Congress held over the weekend in Copenhagen, Denmark.

    Enrique Carrero Cardenal from the University of Barcelona in Spain, and colleagues, revealed the findings of a study into the correct application of CPR technique.

    Using 164 medical students practising on mannequins, the researchers found that the required CPR rate of between 100 to 120 chest compressions per minute was better achieved by volunteers who sung the hit song La Macarena while they were doing it than by those who remained silent.

    The best results were obtained by a third cohort of students who matched their compression rates to the ticking on a smartphone metronome app, set to 103 beats-per-minute. However, it seems that in the absence of such technology singing Los del Río’s finest achievement is a very handy alternative.

    Although, presumably, accompanying the singing with the song’s trademark dance moves is not recommended.

    #music #cpr #resuscitation #anaesthesiology
    
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    1. http://euroanaesthesia2018.esahq.org/
    2. https://www.scimex.org/__data/assets/file/0006/328992/CPR_Euroanaesthesia_abstract.pdf
