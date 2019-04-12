This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Biology 12 April 2019
    Meet the cookie micro-monster

    New wasp species named after snack, because why not?

    In biscuits we trust: the new Australian wasp species, Sathon oreo.

    ERINN FAGAN-JEFFRIES

    Science humour is a curious thing. Meet Sathon oreo, a newly described Australian wasp, named after a popular American biscuit.

    The wasp, one of 10 included in a new paper in the journal Zootaxa, earned its name because the white stripe across its brown antennae reminded entomologist Erinn Fagan-Jeffries from the University of Adelaide of a tasty treat.

    The jolly demeanour of Fagan-Jeffries and her colleagues evidently persisted when it came to naming some of the other species. Choeras zygon, for instance, is named after a race of aliens in the television series Dr Who.

    Naming conventions, however, are sometimes not without commercial considerations. The scientists named Choeras bushblitz after the discovery program – funded by government and industry – through which the research took place.

