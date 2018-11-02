This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • News Biology 02 November 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Human papilloma virus: a gift from the Neanderthals

    HPV evolved from an acquired sub-strain, researchers find. Samantha Page reports.

    A recreation of a male Neanderthal in a museum in Quinson, France. Papillloma virus not shown.

    A recreation of a male Neanderthal in a museum in Quinson, France. Papillloma virus not shown.

    Xavier ROSSI/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

    The virus that causes cervical cancer has been evolving in hominins for 500,000 years and split from its ancestors around the same time that humans and Neanderthals diverged, researchers find.

    A new study provides evidence that the human papilloma virus (HPV) has adapted within our species, and, further, that Neanderthals passed a sub-strain of it to humans in Asia roughly 80,000 years ago.

    “Understanding the evolution of papillomaviruses should provide important biological insights and suggest mechanisms underlying HPV-induced cervical cancer,” write the authors, led by Zigui Chen of the Chinese University of Hong Kong and Robert Burk of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the US.

    HPV is part of a family of large group, called papillomaviruses. It is most commonly transmitted through sexual intercourse and has been identified as the main cause of cervical cancer, which is the fourth most common cancer among women.

    Worldwide, more than a quarter of a million women die from the disease each year.

    The researchers used “molecular clock models” to estimate when HPV16 – the most common and deadly form of the human virus – diverged from other strains. They also isolated papilloma viruses (PV) in nonhuman primates in order to study the diversity of the virus and its evolution.

    Analysis of tissue from the primate PV hosts “indicated niche adaptation of viruses to host ecosystems as the first stage of the evolution of oncogenic HPVs”.

    Based on their findings, the researchers suggest HPV followed “an early ancient intrahost viral divergence model … followed by viral-host coevolution”. A similar type of evolution has been suggested for polyoma viruses, herpes viruses, and some retroviruses.

    “The current data provides a framework to unravel the mysteries of oncogenic HPV genomes as we expand our understanding of viral-host evolution,” they go on to conclude.

    The researchers also found that the prevalence of a sub-strain of HPV16 in Asia suggests that Neanderthals passed the virus to modern non-African humans through interbreeding as Neanderthals moved eastward, some 80,000 years ago.

    “This notion of viral sexual transmission between groups is reflected in the recent genetic admixture… with evidence of 2–4% of nuclear DNA in Eurasians that can be traced to Neanderthals”, the authors note.

    The study was published in the journal PLOS Pathogens.

    Explore #Human Papillomavirus #HPV #Neanderthal #virus
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Contrib andrewmasterson.jpg?ixlib=rails 2.1
    Andrew Masterson is editor of Cosmos.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C80 cover 3d header 2
    1. http://journals.plos.org/plospathogens/article?id=10.1371/journal.ppat.1007352
    2. http://www.who.int/en/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/human-papillomavirus-(hpv)-and-cervical-cancer
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles