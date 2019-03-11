This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    Image of the Day Biology 11 March 2019
    Butterfly shot a clear winner

    Winner of prestigious ecology photo comp announced.

    A clearwing butterfly (Hypomenitis enigma) in Ecuador.

    Marianne Elias

    On the underside of a leaf in the southern Andes of Ecuador, a clearwing butterfly clings.

    The butterfly (Hypomenitis enigma) is remarkable because its wing scales are shaped in such a way that light passes straight through them, rendering them transparent.

    The photograph was taken by Marianne Elias of the Muséum National d’Histoire Naturelle in France. It has been honoured as the winner of this year’s BMC Ecology Image Competition, an annual search for photographs that variously illustrate ecological research undertaken around the world.

    Ms Elias’ work topped an impressive pool of 140 entries.

