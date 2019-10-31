This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Biology 31 October 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    A virus for good, not evil

    HPV may protect the skin from some cancers.

    Early skin cancer that is colonised with a commensal papillomavirus looks like a wart to the immune system and is effectively eliminated. 

    Jon Messerschmidt

    A class of viruses commonly found on human skin – low-risk human papillomaviruses (HPV) – may play a role in protecting us from skin cancer, according to new research.

    And that would likely explain why multiple studies have failed to find a negative link between HPVs and cancers such as squamous cell carcinoma (SCC).

    Writing in the journal Nature, a team led by Shawn Demehri from Massachusetts General Hospital, US, reports finding that "commensal" papillomaviruses – low-risk forms of HPV – appear to have an indirect protective rather than harmful effects against SCC.

    This, they say, suggests a novel method for preventing skin cancer using a vaccine based on T cells – the essential immune-system cells that identify other cells as abnormal or foreign and mark them for destruction.

    Explore #HPV #cancer
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C84 cover 600
    1. https://dx.doi.org/10.1038/s41586-019-1719-9
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles