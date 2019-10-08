This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Biology 08 October 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    A peek into the lung of a mouse

    Showing immune cells that cause inflammation after exposure to allergic asthma triggers. 

    The lung of a mouse exposed to a pro-allergic factor; there is a neutrophil on the left with pink nucleus and green granules.

    GIGA/University of Liège

    In search of mechanisms that induce allergic asthma, an escalating health problem, researchers unexpectedly found a common denominator among different environmental triggers.

    The culprits were certain neutrophils – immune cells – that entered the lungs of mice and released their DNA to trigger inflammation.

    The three known environmental hazards that Coraline Radermecker and co-authors from the University of Liège tested in the animals were excessive hygiene, air pollution and viral infection.

    When these mice and others were later exposed to house mites, a major human allergen, only those that had experienced the environmental triggers developed allergic asthma.

    When the researchers inhibited these immune cells from entering the lungs and releasing their DNA, the mice were protected.

    The role of these immune cells in allergies was largely unknown, according to senior author Thomas Marichal, so they hope their findings will help pave the way for prevention and treatment of the condition.

    The study is published in the journal Nature Immunology.

    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C84 cover 600
    1. https://dx.doi.org/10.1038/s41590-019-0496-9
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles