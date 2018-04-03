  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Account
    Gift
    Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Image of the Day Biology 03 April 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    A difficile situation

    This gut bacterium finds antibiotics are its best friend.

    C. difficile sporulation seen through a phase contrast microscope at a magnification of 1000X.
    C. difficile sporulation seen through a phase contrast microscope at a magnification of 1000X.
    Rajani Thanissery

    Clostridium difficile is a harmful bacterium that can cause severe, recurrent and sometimes fatal infections in the gut. Although the bacteria are commonly found throughout our environment, C. diff infections primarily occur in patients who are taking, or who have recently finished taking, antibiotics.

    Until recently, this was a mystery. New research, however, has found the cause: the antibiotics kill off native, healthy gut bacteria which would normally compete with C. diff for food.

    The result is that the gut becomes an all-you-can-eat buffet for the invading bacteria, which gorge themselves on an amino acid called proline and then multiply like crazy.

    In the image above, the bacteria are shown in the process of sporulation, which is the creation of spores that can lie dormant for long periods of time when circumstances are unfavourable before bursting to life when the time is right.

    Explore #antibiotics #clostridia
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles