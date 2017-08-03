Using 3D mapping technology to explore the unknown





CSIRO have created and developed an incredibly sophisticated and accurate 3D mapping system that they hope is the way of the future. The technology incorporates a spinning laser scanner that can capture millions of measurements of a site as fast as an operator can move through it. The data is then read and converted into a digital 3D model.

This futuristic technology has seemingly infinite potential applications. When used in conjunction with devices such as drones or hexapods, CSIRO scientists have been able to autonomously explore hard to reach areas such as caves, mines and forests. The ability of the technology to detect slight changes between scans can even help determine the structural integrity of sites.

3D mapping technology is already being used by experts to map heritage sights, explore caves and fight crime. What will it be used for in the future? Only time will tell.