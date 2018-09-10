This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    Blog Technology 10 September 2018
    1 minute read 
    US robotics conference seeks papers

    Florida event will explore links between AI and law.

    Robot design and policy will be topics of hot interest in Florida.

    Charles Taylor/Getty Images

    The University of Miami School of Law in Florida, US, is seeking papers for its eighth annual robotics law and policy conference — called We Robot 2019 — running from April 11 to 13.

    The event will be held at the Newman Alumni Centre, situated at the university’s Coral Gables Campus.

    Conference organisers are calling for contributions from American and international experts in the fields of robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), the humanities, social sciences, and policy and law. The aim is to encourage dialogue between people who design robots and AI, and those who influence laws and policies around the use of these technologies.

    The gathering is aimed at inspiring collaborative research around how advancements in robotics are compelling scholars to change the legal and social structures that govern its use.

    Deadline for papers and demonstration proposals is November 5. Submissions for poster proposals will open on January 14, 2019, and will on March 8. Details on submission requirements and topics of interest can be found here.

    The conference also offers workshops, to be held on April 10.

    For more details and registration forms, click here.

    Geetanjali Rangnekar is a science communicator and editor, based in Adelaide, Australia.
    1. http://robots.law.miami.edu/2019
    2. https://robots.law.miami.edu/2019/index.php/call-for-papers/
    3. https://cmt3.research.microsoft.com/User/Login?ReturnUrl=%2FWeRobot2019%2F
