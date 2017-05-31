  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Explainer Technology 31 May 2017
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Understanding Vantablack, the blackest material ever made

    Light-trapping carbon nanotubes are the secret ingredient in the ultrablack material, writes Jake Port.

    A scientist holding a three-dimensional mask coated in Vantablack.
    A three-dimensional mask coated in Vantablack.
    Surrey NanoSystems

    The futuristic, eye-wrenching Vantablack coating is billed as “blacker than black”, and it lives up to the claim. The light-eating material can make you doubt your perceptions of what you’re looking at: solid, three-dimensional objects suddenly appear to become flat voids, holes in the spacetime continuum. Black holes are probably blacker, but not by much.

    A microscopic view of the ‘forest’ of nanotubes that make up the Vantablack coating.
    A microscopic view of the ‘forest’ of nanotubes that make up the Vantablack coating.
    Surry NanoSystems

    How does it work? Developed by English company Surrey NanoSystems, Vantablack uses nanotechnology to absorb more than 99.965% of the visible light that reaches its surface. It’s hard to be more precise than that because the amount of light reflected is too small to detect.

    The name comes from what makes the material work: a Vertically Aligned NanoTube Array. The coating is constructed from a ‘forest’ of equally spaced carbon nanotubes that allow light to enter between their trunks but not escape. Instead, the particles of light (photons) bounce around the nanotube array, dissipating their energy as heat. Because 99% of the material is empty space, a square metre of the coating only weighs around 2.5 grams.

    Being the darkest material ever developed is not just a party trick: Vantablack has any number of uses in optical applications. One of the more exotic is in telescopes that hunt exoplanets, where it can absorb starlight that normally hides the planets’ presence.



    Explore #nanotechnology #nanotubes #optics #Vantablack
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Contrib jakeport.jpg?ixlib=rails 2.1
    Jake Port contributes to the Cosmos explainer series.
    Recommended for you
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles