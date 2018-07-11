Cosmos uses cookies for user login, to personalise content, and to gather statistics about our articles. We also share information about your use of our site with social media, advertising and analytics partners, who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them directly or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. You consent to our cookies if you continue to use this website. You may also opt-out of of non-essential cookie usage below.

More details
  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Account
    Gift
    Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Image of the Day Technology 11 July 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Turning heat into electricity

    Transforming warmth into electric current is becoming a real possibility.

    The tiny device at left converts heat into electricity, sending a current through the plasma lamp at right.
    The tiny device at left converts heat into electricity, sending a current through the plasma lamp at right.
    Randy Montoya / Sandia National Laboratories

    Turning electrical power to heat is easy. It regularly happens in your toaster, for instance. The reverse, turning heat into electrical power, isn’t so easy.

    That’s what makes the gizmo shown in the picture above – called an infrared rectifying antenna, or rectenna – so special. The tiny wafer aluminium, silicon dioxide and silicon is about 3 millimetres on a side and has a microscopic pattern etched into its surface that acts as an antenna to catch heat energy in the form of infrared radiation. The radiation creates oscillations in the silicon dioxide that in turn create an asymmetric movement of electrons – an electric current – between the aluminium and silicon.

    Though the device is still quite inefficient, the researchers who developed it – from Sandia National Laboratories in the US – hope to have an improved version available in the next five years that can effectively transform waste heat, from a car engine for example, into useable electricity.

    The rectenna is described in a paper in Physical Review Applied.

    Explore #rectenna
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    1. https://journals.aps.org/prapplied/abstract/10.1103/PhysRevApplied.9.054040
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles