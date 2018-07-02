Cosmos uses cookies for user login, to personalise content, and to gather statistics about our articles. We also share information about your use of our site with social media, advertising and analytics partners, who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them directly or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. You consent to our cookies if you continue to use this website. You may also opt-out of of non-essential cookie usage below.

    Three-minute thesis: Piezoelectric energy harvesting – human movements will power smartphones

    Energy harvesters could open up exciting possibilities for powering portable devices.


    Scientist

    Iman Izadgoshasb, Southern Cross University

    PhD title

    Vibration based energy harvesting using piezoelectric energy harvester

    Summary

    “Nowadays, most of electronic devices rely on electro-chemical batteries as energy source, which possess limited lifespan. Energy harvesters are designed to capture ambient power and convert it into usable electricity. In my study I aim to use piezoelectric materials to harvest energy from human motions. Piezoelectric materials can convert mechanical energy of motion and vibration to electricity. However, the frequency up-conversion method should be used to increase the efficiency. The multi-impact harvester is made in the lab which can harvest energy from human motions continuously. It can power portable devices such as mobile phones or pacemakers. Results show success.”

    The finals of the 2017 Asia-Pacific Three-Minute Thesis (3MT) competition, which challenges PhD students to communicate their research in a snappy three-minute presentation, were held on the 29 September at the University of Queensland, St Lucia Campus. Competitors came from 55 Universities from across Australia, New Zealand and North and South-East Asia.

    The presentations were judged by distinguished figures in Australian science including Cosmos editor-in-chief Elizabeth Finkel.

    Explore #smartphones #batteries #energy #three-minute thesis
    1. https://threeminutethesis.uq.edu.au/
