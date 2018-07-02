Three-minute thesis: Piezoelectric energy harvesting – human movements will power smartphones





Scientist

Iman Izadgoshasb, Southern Cross University

PhD title

Vibration based energy harvesting using piezoelectric energy harvester

Summary

“Nowadays, most of electronic devices rely on electro-chemical batteries as energy source, which possess limited lifespan. Energy harvesters are designed to capture ambient power and convert it into usable electricity. In my study I aim to use piezoelectric materials to harvest energy from human motions. Piezoelectric materials can convert mechanical energy of motion and vibration to electricity. However, the frequency up-conversion method should be used to increase the efficiency. The multi-impact harvester is made in the lab which can harvest energy from human motions continuously. It can power portable devices such as mobile phones or pacemakers. Results show success.”

The finals of the 2017 Asia-Pacific Three-Minute Thesis (3MT) competition, which challenges PhD students to communicate their research in a snappy three-minute presentation, were held on the 29 September at the University of Queensland, St Lucia Campus. Competitors came from 55 Universities from across Australia, New Zealand and North and South-East Asia.

The presentations were judged by distinguished figures in Australian science including Cosmos editor-in-chief Elizabeth Finkel.