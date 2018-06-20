Cosmos uses cookies for user login, to personalise content, and to gather statistics about our articles. We also share information about your use of our site with social media, advertising and analytics partners, who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them directly or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. You consent to our cookies if you continue to use this website. You may also opt-out of of non-essential cookie usage below.

    Video Technology 20 June 2018
    1 minute read 
    Three-minute thesis: Drones - gone with the wind

    How can we improve the efficiency of drone technology?


    Scientist

    Edwin Davis, University of Queensland

    PhD title

    Aerodynamic Force Interactions and Measurements for Micro Quadrotors

    Summary

    “Current quadrotor drones lack the ability to measure the speed of the air around them which limits their ability to react to disturbances such as wind gusts. Rotor blade flapping and induced drag is an aerodynamic behaviour which produces a force corresponding to the movement of a rotor through the air. By developing a novel force sensor which can be used on a quadrotor during flight the blade flapping force can be measured directly and from this the airspeed of the drone can be determined. This extends the capabilities of quadrotor drones by improving their reliability and precision in flight.”

    The finals of the 2017 Asia-Pacific Three-Minute Thesis (3MT) competition, which challenges PhD students to communicate their research in a snappy three-minute presentation, were held on the 29 September at the University of Queensland, St Lucia Campus. Competitors came from 55 Universities from across Australia, New Zealand and North and South-East Asia.

    The presentations were judged by distinguished figures in Australian science including Cosmos editor-in-chief Elizabeth Finkel.

