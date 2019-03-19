This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Technology 19 March 2019
    1 minute read 
    Thin and powerful

    Graphene film promises high-efficiency solar harvesting.

     A small piece of the newly designed ultra-thin film.

    Lin, et al

    At just 90-nanometres thick – 1000 times finer than the width of a human hair – this ultrathin, graphene-based film may one day soon dramatically improve the efficiency of solar energy harvesting.

    The film was developed by researchers led by Han Lin from Australia’s Swinburne University, and is detailed in a paper in the journal Nature Photonics.

    It is capable of heating up rapidly to 160 degrees Celsius in natural sunlight in an unshaded environment, and promises to open new research avenues in fields as diverse as thermophotovoltaics, solar seawater desalination and communications technology.

    Explore #graphene #solar energy
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
