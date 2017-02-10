  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Image of the Day Technology 10 February 2017
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Tall order

    A Soyuz rocket is hoisted upright a few days prior to launch.

    ESA–Stephane Corvaja, 2017

    This Soyuz VS16 rocket carried the Hispasat 36W-1 satellite into Earth orbit late last month. It is the first satellite to use the SmallGEO platform.

    SmallGEO is a multipurpose satellite platform capable of accommodating a wide range of commercial telecommunications payloads and missions, from TV broadcasting to multimedia applications, internet access and mobile or fixed services in a wide range of frequency bands.

    In this image, the Soyuz VS16 was hoisted into a vertical position, four days before lift-off.

    Explore #rocket #Soyuz #Image of the Day
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine
    Recommended for you
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles