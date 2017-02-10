Tall order
A Soyuz rocket is hoisted upright a few days prior to launch.
This Soyuz VS16 rocket carried the Hispasat 36W-1 satellite into Earth orbit late last month. It is the first satellite to use the SmallGEO platform.
SmallGEO is a multipurpose satellite platform capable of accommodating a wide range of commercial telecommunications payloads and missions, from TV broadcasting to multimedia applications, internet access and mobile or fixed services in a wide range of frequency bands.
In this image, the Soyuz VS16 was hoisted into a vertical position, four days before lift-off.
